Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $59,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 9,253,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,886,000 after buying an additional 1,900,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,251,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after acquiring an additional 458,564 shares in the last quarter. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,147,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 153,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 302,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock MuniVest Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE MVF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 108,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,122. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.05.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniVest Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.