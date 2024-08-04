Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Invests $52,000 in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,427,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,650,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Middlesex Water by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 467,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,648,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Middlesex Water by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 255,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,734,000 after buying an additional 35,332 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 26.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 150,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 31,607 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Middlesex Water by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 7,893 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MSEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Middlesex Water to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Middlesex Water from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $48,986.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,151 shares in the company, valued at $408,751.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Price Performance

NASDAQ MSEX traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $66.86. The company had a trading volume of 148,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 0.79. Middlesex Water has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $81.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.12.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $40.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 21.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Middlesex Water will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Middlesex Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.36%.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

(Free Report)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in Regulated and Non-Regulated segments. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.