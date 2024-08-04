Pathway Financial Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 362 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.83. 4,425,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,594,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.43. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.46 and a 1-year high of $105.99.
Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.35.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.
