Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 265.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,413 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 98.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,407 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,736,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $20,140,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth $462,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 20.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 3.0 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $518.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $524.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.18. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $362.49 and a 52 week high of $570.15.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $630.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.21.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

