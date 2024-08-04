Paragon Banking Group’s (PAG) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 875 ($11.26) price objective on the stock.
Paragon Banking Group Trading Down 4.0 %
PAG stock opened at GBX 758.50 ($9.76) on Wednesday. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 439.18 ($5.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 868 ($11.17). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,149.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 759.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 711.02.
Paragon Banking Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 13.20 ($0.17) per share. This is a boost from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Paragon Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,606.06%.
About Paragon Banking Group
Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Lending and Commercial Lending. The Mortgage Lending segment offers buy-to-let mortgages, as well as includes owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages. The Commercial Lending segment comprises SME lending, such as hire purchase, and finance and operating leases; and provides development finance, motor finance, structured lending, and other products.
