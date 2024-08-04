Palomar (PLMR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 5th. Analysts expect Palomar to post earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.10 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Palomar to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Palomar Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMR opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.31. Palomar has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $93.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Palomar from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Activity at Palomar

In other Palomar news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 51,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,367.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,761 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,367.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $549,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 454,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,674,001.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,080,716 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

Featured Articles

