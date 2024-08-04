Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) PT Lowered to $37.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays downgraded Pacira BioSciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $19.34 and a one year high of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.82 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day moving average is $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $980.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $167.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.43 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Lauren Riker sold 3,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $114,018.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $28,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,215.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,095 shares of company stock valued at $621,118 over the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 448,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,139,000 after purchasing an additional 56,081 shares during the period. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $3,037,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $966,000. Bridge City Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter valued at $1,810,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $4,521,000. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

