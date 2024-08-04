Osmosis (OSMO) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.29 Million

Osmosis (OSMO) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Osmosis has a total market cap of $260.81 million and $12.29 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osmosis coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000636 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Osmosis has traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Osmosis

Osmosis launched on February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 998,017,241 coins and its circulating supply is 675,154,601 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. Osmosis’ official website is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis (OSMO) is a governance token for the Osmosis network, an automated market maker (AMM) protocol launched in 2021 by Sunny Aggarwal and Dev Ojha. Osmosis uses the Cosmos SDK and Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) for cross-chain transactions. It allows users to create customizable liquidity pools and adjust parameters based on market conditions. OSMO token holders can vote on upgrades, allocate mining rewards, and set swap fees. The network’s suite of DAO-gated dApps and continuous development aim to create a full-service, cross-chain exchange and DeFi hub.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars.

