Omni Network Price Down 33.8% This Week (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Omni Network token can currently be purchased for about $7.77 or 0.00013459 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Omni Network has traded down 33.8% against the US dollar. Omni Network has a market cap of $93.37 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Omni Network

Omni Network’s genesis date was April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,014,112 tokens. The official website for Omni Network is omni.network. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,640,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 8.40876798 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $18,991,488.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

