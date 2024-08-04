Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.780-2.840 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.
Check Out Our Latest Report on OHI
Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance
Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omega Healthcare Investors
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Market Crash? No Problem for DoorDash Stock’s Impressive Earnings
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Snap’s Stock Plummets on Q2 Revenue Guidance Shortfall
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Hims & Hers Stock Falls on DexCom Fears: Analysts Predict Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.