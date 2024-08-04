Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.78-$2.84 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.75. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.780-2.840 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded up $1.56 on Friday, hitting $38.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,750,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $38.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 241.44%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Recommended Stories

