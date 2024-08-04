OMC Financial Services LTD Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $47.11. 636,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,949. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.