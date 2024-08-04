OMC Financial Services LTD Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of OMC Financial Services LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,025.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of SCHZ stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $47.11. 636,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,949. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.67.
Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
