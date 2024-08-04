OMC Financial Services LTD Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,303,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,925,000 after acquiring an additional 750,319 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 94,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,819 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 21,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 990.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,379,000 after acquiring an additional 187,008 shares in the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.51. 11,810,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,106,169. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $29.42 and a twelve month high of $50.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

