OMC Financial Services LTD Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,753 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 1.7% during the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $3,228,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,835,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,415 shares of company stock valued at $47,477,222. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $11.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $613.64. 3,523,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,930,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $656.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $612.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.73 and a twelve month high of $697.49. The stock has a market cap of $263.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Netflix from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $685.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

