OMC Financial Services LTD Invests $573,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,111.1% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $8.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.14. The stock had a trading volume of 18,041,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240,251. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.96. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $135.19 and a 12-month high of $217.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $571.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.19 by $1.93. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,343 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,789 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.