Old Port Advisors Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after purchasing an additional 299,795 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 24,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.85. The company had a trading volume of 436,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,715. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.06. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $93.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.