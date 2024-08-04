Old Port Advisors Takes $219,000 Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. OMC Financial Services LTD bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $257,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 999,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,517,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,939,000 after purchasing an additional 179,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CL shares. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.81. 5,088,982 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,089,503. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $103.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 470.19% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

