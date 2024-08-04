Old Port Advisors Sells 4,168 Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Old Port Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Free Report) by 22.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 1,003,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 189,815 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $246,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.2 %

DHC traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $3.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,054. The company has a market cap of $782.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 2.20. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $3.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 8.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Dividend Announcement

Diversified Healthcare Trust ( NASDAQ:DHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $371.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.92%.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

