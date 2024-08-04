Old Port Advisors Makes New $248,000 Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 5.1 %

Phillips 66 stock traded down $7.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $133.76. The stock had a trading volume of 4,078,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,396. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.84. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $107.41 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 16.77%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $170.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.23.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

