Old Port Advisors Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG)

Old Port Advisors decreased its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:TYG – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors owned about 0.09% of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 36.0% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 21,186 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TYG traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,362. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $26.77 and a 52 week high of $36.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.80.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

