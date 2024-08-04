Old Port Advisors Decreases Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Old Port Advisors reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Danaher were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Danaher by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after buying an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Danaher by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,460,966,000 after buying an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $676,545,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 46,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.05, for a total transaction of $11,735,699.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,441,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda Filler sold 3,928 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.50, for a total transaction of $1,097,876.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,501,145.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,174 shares of company stock valued at $29,775,644 in the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

Danaher Stock Down 1.4 %

DHR traded down $4.01 on Friday, reaching $276.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,108,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,765. The company has a market capitalization of $199.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.09 and a fifty-two week high of $281.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $250.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

