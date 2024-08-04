Oasis Network Trading 21.2% Lower Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 3rd. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.0682 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $457.93 million and $12.84 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,917.49 or 0.04804809 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00037623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007247 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00010945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013022 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00008551 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07212223 USD and is down -5.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $14,753,206.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.