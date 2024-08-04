Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Cap Reaches $424.76 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0633 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $424.76 million and $14.35 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 26% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.77 or 0.04785531 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00036354 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00007002 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010587 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012401 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.06791391 USD and is down -5.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $12,906,513.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

