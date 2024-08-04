Oasis Network Price Reaches $0.0659 (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. Oasis Network has a market cap of $442.21 million and $15.54 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0659 or 0.00000112 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded 22.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,725.03 or 0.04644852 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00036985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00010645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012773 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008739 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

