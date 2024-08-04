Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.04

Shares of Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.04 and traded as low as $1.48. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 15,048 shares changing hands.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative net margin of 68.74% and a negative return on equity of 344.65%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

