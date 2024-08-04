Nosana 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.16 Million (NOS)

Nosana (NOS) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 4th. During the last week, Nosana has traded 34.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nosana token can now be bought for about $1.68 or 0.00002806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nosana has a total market capitalization of $150.43 million and $1.16 million worth of Nosana was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nosana alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000124 BTC.

About Nosana

Nosana’s genesis date was January 17th, 2022. Nosana’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 89,370,205 tokens. Nosana’s official Twitter account is @nosana_ai. Nosana’s official message board is nosana.medium.com. The official website for Nosana is nosana.io.

Nosana Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nosana (NOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Nosana has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 48,197,665 in circulation. The last known price of Nosana is 1.7288664 USD and is down -2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 65 active market(s) with $1,327,071.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nosana.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nosana directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nosana should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nosana using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nosana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nosana and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.