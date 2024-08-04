Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Northwest Natural’s revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Northwest Natural Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NYSE NWN opened at $38.92 on Friday. Northwest Natural has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $42.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Northwest Natural Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.53%.
Northwest Natural Company Profile
Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.
