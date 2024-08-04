Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.86)-($0.74) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.77). Northwest Natural also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.200-2.400 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of NWN opened at $38.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.21. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $42.92.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 85.53%.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

