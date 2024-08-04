Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 328.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 60,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,420 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $28,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1,402.9% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at $870,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at $778,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 7,574.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 123,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,879,000 after acquiring an additional 122,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 1,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.56, for a total value of $663,330.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,225,917.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $494.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $443.21 and its 200-day moving average is $455.75. The company has a market cap of $72.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $505.00.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.43. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NOC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $440.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $593.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

