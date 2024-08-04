Nishan J. Vartanian Sells 3,945 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) Stock

MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 3,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.00, for a total transaction of $745,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,039,117. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MSA Safety Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MSA opened at $181.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $185.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.54. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $147.35 and a one year high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. William Blair raised shares of MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MSA Safety

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 71,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,355 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSA Safety in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

Further Reading

