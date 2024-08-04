Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.38

Nikon Co. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and traded as low as $10.18. Nikon shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 9,140 shares changing hands.

Nikon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Get Nikon alerts:

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.29 million. Nikon had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.85%. Equities analysts predict that Nikon Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Nikon Company Profile

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nikon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.