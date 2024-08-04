NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by IMS Capital Management

IMS Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises 1.0% of IMS Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IMS Capital Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of NIKE by 612.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 11,526,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,949,355. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.91 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NKE shares. TD Cowen lowered their price target on NIKE from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIKE from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.30.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total value of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 323,660 shares of company stock worth $27,973,033 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

