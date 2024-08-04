NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2024

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICEGet Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.64.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NICE

Institutional Trading of NICE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,181,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,367,000 after acquiring an additional 201,035 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of NICE by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,135,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,402,000 after acquiring an additional 298,112 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of NICE by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,434,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $286,564,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NICE by 12.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,364,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,631,000 after acquiring an additional 149,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NICE by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 965,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,602,000 after acquiring an additional 19,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.