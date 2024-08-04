NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.64.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on NICE from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NICE from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NICE from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, June 12th.
Shares of NICE stock opened at $171.76 on Friday. NICE has a 52-week low of $149.54 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.95.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.13. NICE had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $659.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.81 million. On average, analysts predict that NICE will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.
