Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.89-3.09 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8-2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.86 billion. Nextracker also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.890-3.090 EPS.
Nextracker Price Performance
NASDAQ NXT traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.98. The company had a trading volume of 8,965,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.49. Nextracker has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.52.
Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $736.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.03 million. Nextracker had a net margin of 14.87% and a negative return on equity of 20.75%. Equities research analysts expect that Nextracker will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Activity at Nextracker
In other news, insider Bruce Ledesma sold 12,135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $532,847.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,463.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Nextracker
Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and ground-mounted distributed generation solar projects worldwide. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; NX Gemini, a two-in-portrait format tracker, which holds two rows of solar panels along the central support beam; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.
