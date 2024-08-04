NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Announces Earnings Results

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. NexPoint Real Estate Finance updated its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.550 EPS.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Price Performance

NYSE:NREF traded down $0.19 on Friday, hitting $14.10. The company had a trading volume of 17,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,295. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a current ratio of 296.17, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.97.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -363.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

