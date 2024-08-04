Needham & Company LLC Boosts Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $200.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CVNA. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carvana in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Carvana from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.60.

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $137.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.18 and a beta of 3.37. Carvana has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $154.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $120.56 and a 200-day moving average of $92.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total value of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.90, for a total transaction of $604,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,061,406.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,905,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,537,096 shares of company stock valued at $307,151,139. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Carvana by 450.8% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

