nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.64.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JMP Securities started coverage on nCino in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of nCino from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th.

nCino stock opened at $31.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -101.45, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.59. nCino has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its 200 day moving average is $31.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.59 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $425,145.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,594,305.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $34,461.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,442.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,844,023 shares of company stock valued at $185,759,471. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in nCino by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 10,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of nCino by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in nCino by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

