NBW Capital LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:IBM traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $189.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,548,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,874,536. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $176.64 and a 200-day moving average of $180.17. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $135.87 and a 52-week high of $199.18.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.