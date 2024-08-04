NBW Capital LLC Sells 1,370 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

NBW Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,370 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 108,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 14,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group increased its position in Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 20,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 26,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,154,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 12,690,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $559,278,840.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,020,161,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,958,509,063.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 56,538,765 shares of company stock worth $2,403,399,367 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 76,727,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,436,524. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $44.44.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.22 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

