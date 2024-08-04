NBW Capital LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $8,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 78,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,778,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 363.3% during the 4th quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 7,171 shares during the period. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 5,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock traded down $10.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $265.14. 647,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,481. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.42 and a 1 year high of $291.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.57.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

