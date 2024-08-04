NBW Capital LLC Increases Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

NBW Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,816 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. USA Financial Formulas increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $59.32. 8,695,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,014,376. The firm has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.79. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.77 and a 52 week high of $83.25.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.05.

Read Our Latest Report on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.