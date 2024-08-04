NBW Capital LLC Has $7.05 Million Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

NBW Capital LLC cut its holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity makes up approximately 1.4% of NBW Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $7,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HQY. GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 120,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,980,000 after purchasing an additional 90,329 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 96.3% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 73,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,807,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,831,000 after acquiring an additional 664,979 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the fourth quarter worth about $43,482,000. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.67.

HealthEquity Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded down $6.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.41. 1,346,246 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,150. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $88.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.78 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at HealthEquity

In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HealthEquity news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $2,795,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,168,952.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Corvino sold 7,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total value of $630,962.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,072.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,446 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Profile

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.