NBW Capital LLC Has $5.65 Million Stock Holdings in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB)

NBW Capital LLC reduced its position in ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (NYSEARCA:MLPB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,476 shares during the period. NBW Capital LLC owned about 1.65% of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.77. 5,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,460. ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $25.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.3927 dividend. This is an increase from ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B Company Profile

The ETRACS Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index ETN Series B (MLPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 North American energy infrastructure master limited partnerships. MLPB was launched on Oct 8, 2015 and is issued by ETRACS.

