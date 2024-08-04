NBW Capital LLC Has $4.17 Million Holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Malibu Boats worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MBUU. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $142,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malibu Boats Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ MBUU traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.46. 287,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,852. The company has a market cap of $724.80 million, a PE ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.40. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Malibu Boats ( NASDAQ:MBUU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a positive return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. On average, equities analysts predict that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

