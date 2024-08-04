NBW Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Keynote Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 28.5% in the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the first quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 10,693 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 9.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter worth $15,664,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $266.58. The stock had a trading volume of 7,017,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,476,283. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.78 and a 1 year high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.31.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $297.00 price objective (down from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.25.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

