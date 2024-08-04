NBW Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries comprises 2.0% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $9,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 905.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 509.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $27.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.01. 2,100,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,984. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $184.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.51. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 126.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $224.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.83.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

