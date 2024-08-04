NBW Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,377 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

NBW Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $187.46. 8,050,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,589,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $197.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $210.84. The company has a market cap of $171.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.64.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

