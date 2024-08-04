National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWLI remained flat at $499.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $403.17 and a 12-month high of $499.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.27.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

National Western Life Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.

