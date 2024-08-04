National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NWLI remained flat at $499.98 during mid-day trading on Friday. National Western Life Group has a 12-month low of $403.17 and a 12-month high of $499.99. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $495.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.27.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $20.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $197.57 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company in the United States, Brazil, Taiwan, Peru, Venezuela, Colombia, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments.
