Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,874 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq by 89.3% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 6,408.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,770,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,965,449. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.88 and a 1-year high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. The company has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Nasdaq Announces Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nasdaq from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

