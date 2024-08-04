My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Down 8.3%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 33,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 61,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.76.
My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 153.83% and a negative net margin of 74.11%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.
