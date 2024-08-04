My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Trading Down 8.3%

My Size, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.44. Approximately 33,516 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 61,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.66.

My Size Trading Down 8.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Get My Size alerts:

My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.88) earnings per share for the quarter. My Size had a negative return on equity of 153.83% and a negative net margin of 74.11%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that My Size, Inc. will post -7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of My Size

My Size Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in My Size stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in My Size, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MYSZ Free Report ) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 8.70% of My Size worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

My Size, Inc, an omnichannel e-commerce platform, provides AI-driven apparel sizing and digital solutions for online shopping and physical stores in Israel. The company operates through three segments: Fashion and Equipment E-Commerce Platform; SaaS Solutions; and Naiz. It offers MySizeID, an application that enables consumers to create an online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; BoxSize, a parcel measurement application that allows consumers to measure the size of their parcel with their smartphone, calculate shipping costs, and arrange for a convenient pick-up time for the package; and SizeUp, a digital tape measure that allows users to measure length, width, and height of a surface by moving their smartphone from point to point of an object or space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for My Size Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for My Size and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.