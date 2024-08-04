MXC (MXC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.12 Million

MXC (MXC) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 3rd. MXC has a market cap of $20.12 million and approximately $2.15 million worth of MXC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MXC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MXC has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000134 BTC.

MXC Coin Profile

MXC is a coin. It was first traded on August 8th, 2018. MXC’s total supply is 2,642,132,371 coins. MXC’s official Twitter account is @mxcfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MXC is medium.com/mxc. The Reddit community for MXC is https://reddit.com/r/mxc_foundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MXC is www.moonchain.com.

Buying and Selling MXC

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonchain (MXC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Moonchain has a current supply of 2,642,132,371.4. The last known price of Moonchain is 0.00786581 USD and is down -6.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,319,398.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.moonchain.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MXC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MXC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MXC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

